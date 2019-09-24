|
|
Dr. Arnold Jay Funckes, beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend passed away peacefully on August 11, 2019, at home in Tucson. Arnold was born November 11, 1926 in Holland, Michigan, where he met and married the love of his life, Marjorie Keane. They were married for 55 years until her death in 2005.
Learning was a central theme in Arnold's life... he never read a page or participated in a conversation that didn't spark a desire to know more. A veteran of World War II, Arnold earned an MD and PhD in Biochemistry through the GI bill. During his more than 60-year career, Dr. Funckes specialized in Pathology. He taught at the UofA College of Medicine, worked at the V.A. Hospital, Davis Monthan Air Force Base, and oversaw the labs at Benson Community Hospital and Northern Cochise Community Hospital in Willcox not fully retiring until age 91.
A love of learning and a sense of adventure made his life a lesson to all. Aside from hours spent reading, cardplaying, embracing silliness with his grandchildren he was always up for whatever opportunity was presented including tubing the Salt River at the age of 89. We will miss his humility, intellect, love and sparkling, blue eyes. He will always be in our hearts and our minds.
Arnold is survived by his five loving children, Cynthia, Carol, (Jim Herzfeld), David, Cathy (Walter Sularski), Christine (Howard Brown); his 12 grandchildren and his six-month old great-grandson and namesake, numerous brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Arista Hospice, 2312 N. Rosemont Blvd #103, Tucson, AZ 85712 or Habitat for Humanity, 3501 N. Mountain Avenue, Tucson 85719.
A Memorial Service is planned for Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 400 East University, Tucson, Arizona.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sept. 24, 2019