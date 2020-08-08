Arthur L. Lane Jr., age 90, of Saugatuck Township, died Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Douglas Cove, formerly known as Grace of Douglas.
Art was born in Detroit on May 16, 1930, to Arthur Leroy Lane Sr. and Ella Mae (Ruth) Lane. The family moved to Port Huron where he graduated from Port Huron High School. He then went on to attend the University of Michigan, where he earned both his Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Journalism. After service in the US Army, he returned to the Midwest and worked for Lindsay Schaub Newspapers in East Saint Louis and in Champagne-Urbana, Illinois. He then went to work for the Southern-Illinoian, which covered four small towns in Southern Illinois. Two weeks after he began work, he met Kathryn (Kit) B. Erickson, also from Detroit. Kit always jokes that she didn't know if she knew him well enough to buy him a Christmas present, but then by New Years Eve of 1961 they were engaged. The couple married on March 10, 1962 in Detroit. Both of them worked for the Southern Illinoian, but spent their spare weekends looking for other small, weekly newspapers, who were looking for a new staff.
In the meantime, they occupied themselves having children. Eric Arthur Lane was born in 1963, Christopher Decker Lane in 1964, Joseph Andrew Lane in 1966. Art and Kit purchased and took over the weekly newspaper, The Commercial Record, in Saugatuck, Michigan in March of 1967. Art was the editor and publisher, and Kit specializing in the weekly sports column.
Art and Kit then had their fourth son, Douglas McElroy Lane, on February 11, 1968, appropriately named for his birthplace. The Lane's bought a house in downtown Douglas, and lived there for 38 years. They then moved into a small condo in Douglas before settling into their home on the 11th hole of Clearbrook Golf Course.
Art packed so much life into his 90 years. Art was an avid member of the Holland Windmill Chorus, and performed in several Gilbert & Sullivan performances with the West Michigan Savoyard's. He was a member of the Ganges United Methodist Church. He was a world traveler, a golfer at Clearbrook Golf Club, a fisherman, a grandfather, and a great grandfather. Art loved Marro's pizza, wood working like his father, and frequenting the Saugatuck/Douglas Library to read the newspaper. He loved all things historical, and was an active member of the Saugatuck community.
Art was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Lane Sr. and Ella Mae Lane (Ruth).
He is survived by his wife, Kit, of 58 years; sons, Eric Lane of Florida, Chris (Melissa) Lane of North Carolina, Joe (Marnie) Lane of Traverse City, and Douglas Lane of Saugatuck; grandchildren: Allyson (Corey) McNabb, Sawyer Lane, Chandler Lane, Sierra Lane, Mackenzie Lane, Claire Lane, and Rebecca Lane; great grandchildren; Grace and Bryce McNabb; sister: Nancy (Cullen) Grant of Florida; as well as many friends and relatives.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm, Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at the Ganges United Methodist Church, 2218 68th Street, Fennville, MI 49408. Rev. Marcia Tucker will be officiating. Graveside services with military honors will take place at Douglas Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 pm, Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Dykstra Funeral Homes-Saugatuck Chapel, 520 Lake Street in Saugatuck and from 11:00 am-12:00 pm prior to the service at the church. Memorial contributions may be given to Saugatuck Parks and Recreation; c/o Saugatuck Township. To sign an on-line registry or leave a memory please visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com