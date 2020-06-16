Arthur "Al" Rudolph
Arthur "Al" Rudolph, age 73, of Hamilton, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Appledorn Living Center in Holland.
Al served in the US Army during Vietnam and was retired from Excello/Textron. He was an avid sports fan especially when his children and grandchildren were involved. He enjoyed riding in his Jeep Wrangler and collecting baseball cards with his grandson, Austin. Al was a member of Haven Reformed Church.
Al was preceded in death by his parents, John and Betty Rudolph; brother, Johnny Rudolph; nephews, Shawn Rudolph, Darren Elenbaas; and parents-in-law, Rich and Hazel Elenbaas.
Al is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mary Rudolph; children, Mark (Amy) Rudolph of Hamilton, Dawn Rudolph of Iowa; grandchildren, Maddie Rudolph, Austin Rudolph; siblings, Mary Sue (Chuck) Carnes of Illinois, Joann (Tom) Cochran of Illinois; in-laws, Dave (Sally) Elenbaas of Hamilton; niece, Lisa (Ross) Brink of Hamilton.
Funeral services are planned for 1:00pm Thursday, June 18 at Haven Reformed Church, 4691 Oak Street, Hamilton. Rev. Michael Drew will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be held outdoors from 6:00-8:00pm Wednesday at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 3616 M-40, Hamilton. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Holland and Wounded Warrior Project. Please note that attendance at the funeral will be limited to 70 people in the church, overflow options will be provided. Masks and appropriate distancing are encouraged. Condolences may be left online at www.langelandsterenberg.com.

Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jun. 16, 2020.
