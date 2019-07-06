|
Arthur Roy Vannette, age 86, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday July 3, 2019. Art was born April 12, 1933 to James and Anna Vannette. He graduated from Western Michigan Christian and Muskegon Business College. He married Joan on July 9, 1959. Art was a proud veteran of the Korean War serving in the Army. He worked for the Holland Sentinel, the Flashes, West Michigan Clinical Labs and Omni Manufacturing. He had a deep love for his family and enjoyed working in his garden. Art is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Joan Vannette; children and grandchildren, Marc Vannette; Greg and Denise Vannette (Hana, Taha, Rena); Sally and Rich Van Dyke (Matthew); Nancee and Mark Felty (Micah, Ella, Jesse); his sister, Pearl Vanderlaan; brother, Dave (Karen) Vannette; and sister-in-law, Helen DeWeerd. Visitation is 5:00-7:00 pm on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Yntema Funeral Home, 251 S. State St. Zeeland, MI 49464. Funeral services with full military honors are at 11:00 am on Monday, July 8 also at the funeral home with Rev. Ren Broekhuizen officiating. Interment to take place at Restlawn Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be given in Art's honor to Jenison Christian School or Ridge Point Church. www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on July 6, 2019