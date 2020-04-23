|
|
Arvilla Boere, age 94, of Holland passed away Monday, April 20, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband Raymond Boere, parents Chrystal and Cornelius ""Casey"" Klomparens; siblings Lucille De Vries, Bonna Weller, and Robert Klomparens; sisters-in-law Arletta Klomparens and Dora Van Dommelen; brothers-in-law Stanley De Vries, Robert Weller and Robert Borgman; and grandson Christopher Lawrence.
She is survived by her daughters Vicki (Jim) Lawrence and Jodi (Russ) Gibson; granddaughter Jennifer (Brad) Lawrence Dixon and great grandson Aiden Lawrence Dixon; sister Donna Borgman and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Fellowship Reformed Church or Resthaven Care Center. No services are planned at this time. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are by Dykstra Funeral Home – Mulder Chapel. To sign an on-line registry or leave a memory please visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 23, 2020