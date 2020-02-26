|
|
Ashley Harding went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on February 22, 2020.
Ashley was born September 27, 1984, in Holland. She attended West Ottawa Schools and Community Based Instruction, then worked at Kandu for a number of years. Most recently, along with her friend and CLS worker, Denise Newhouse, she enjoyed volunteering at Ditto's, The Critter Barn, DeGraaf Nature Center, Outdoor Discovery Center, Nestlings, Paradise Bound, and Royal Park Place.
Ashley's favorite day of the week was Mondays when she would spend many enjoyable hours with friends at Compassionate Heart Ministries. She was a member of Maranatha Christian Reformed Church where she sang on the worship team. Ashley enjoyed reading devotional books and her Bible, and her strong Christian faith was evident to those who knew her well. She had her own card ministry and over the years many people have been blessed by receiving a colorful card handmade by Ashley. She was a loving and vibrant young woman whose infectious laugh would brighten the room.
Ashley will be missed by her "brothers and sisters" at Parkview Home in Zeeland. Her family wishes to thank the staff of Parkview who loved and cared for Ashley over the past 6 years, the first responders of Zeeland who answered the 911 call, and the Emergency staff at Zeeland Hospital for their care and support. Ashley will be laid to rest in Pilgrim Home Cemetery beside her brothers, Warren and Austin. She will be especially missed by her parents, Warren & Sue Harding; her grandparents, Don & Betty Schrock; and her aunts and cousins.
Visitation is from 4:00-7:00pm on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 East 16th Street, Holland. Funeral service will be 11:00am, Saturday, February 29 at Maranatha CRC, 918 Central Ave., Holland. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be given to Parkview Home and Compassionate Heart Ministries in Ashley's memory. To leave condolences for the family, visit www.langelandsterenberg.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 26, 2020