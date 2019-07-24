|
Austin Brown, age 18, joined his Lord and Savior in Heaven July 21, 2019.
Austin loved helping people -- be it serving on missions with his church, helping with the Hamilton Swim & Dive Team, or lending a hand to anyone in need.
Austin was a hard worker -- he was never afraid to put his back & muscle into anything to help out.
Austin had no fear -- whether it was diving from a cliff in Lake Superior, or jumping 30' into the Kalamazoo River, he never backed down.
Austin loved to read -- anywhere and anytime.
Austin was a 3-year All State Diver with Hamilton High School, and was set and ready to join the WSU Swim & Dive team as a Warrior.
Austin will always be remembered as our loving son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, uncle, and friend.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert and Janet Gross.
He is survived by his mother, Kelly (Randy) Drew; father, Troy (Dianna) Brown; brother, Shawn (Lossie) DeJonge; niece, Paisley Grace DeJonge; brother, Jesse Brown; step-brother, Quinn Drew; grandparents, William and Dorothy Brown; aunt, Teressa (Rick) Curtiss; uncle, Bobby Gross; aunt, Milly (Eric) Rash; cousins, Haylie, Hanna, Holly Curtiss, and Corey Gross.
Visitation is Noon-2:00 pm and 5:00-7:00 pm on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th St. Holland, MI 49423.
Funeral Services are at 11:00 am on Friday, July 26 at East Saugatuck Christian Reformed Church, A-3815 56th St. Holland, MI 49423 with Pastor Keith Mannes officiating.
During this time the family is asking for any donations possible to help with funeral expenses. All money raised will go to Austin and his memory. www.gofundme.com. Thank you, and God Bless.
Burial to take place in Riverside Cemetery.
www.langelandsterenberg.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on July 24, 2019