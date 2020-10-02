Avery Rios

Avery John Rios, 20, unexpectedly passed away at home on Monday, September 28th, 2020. Avery was born and raised in Holland, MI. He was the son of John (Angela) Rios and Kelly Kuite. Ever since childhood, he had a hunger for the thrill of extreme sports and there was only one speed – full throttle. His passion grew into a love for cars; the faster the better. He drove fast but loved harder. Avery had a deep, poetic soul and an infectious smile that brought joy to those around him. Our hearts are heavy, but Jesus brought him home.
Avery is proceeded in death by his grandfather's Gregorio Rios and Dave Kuite. Avery had a kind heart that flowed with love for his family. He is survived by his parent's John (Angela) Rios and Kelly Kuite; Grandmother's, Mary Rios and Linda Kuite; Siblings, Haley (James) Bradford, Austin Chavez, Jaydon Mai, and Jayla Soulivong. He was a loving uncle to his niece and nephews Mason Lohman, Marlie Bradford and Jordy Bradford. He is also survived by his aunts, uncles and cousins; Delia (Will) Bozman, Dora (Marty) Hysen, Greg (Wendy) Rios, Louis (Jessica) Rios and Randy Kuite; Gabriel (Alyssa) Marquez, Vinny (Gina) Marquez, Cole Hysen, Alexa Hysen, Josh Martin, Ashley Centers, Stephanie Cuellar, Kristine Cuellar, Delyssa Cuellar, Jessica Cuellar, Isaias Rios, Arisella Rios, Ava Rios, Jayden Rios, Joshua Rios, Damien Rios, Jovi Rios, Hannah Kuite and Noah Kuite.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 8:00pm, Sunday, October 4th at Dykstra Funeral Home (Mulder Chapel) located at 188 West 32nd St., Holland MI 49423. Facial coverings are required for entry into the funeral home.
A funeral service to honor the life of Avery John Rios will be held at 1:00pm, Monday, October 5th, 2020, at The Point Holland, located at 9695 Adams St., Holland, MI 49423. Avery's uncle Pastor Gabriel Marquez will officiate. Interment will be at Pilgrim Home Cemetery following the funeral service.
