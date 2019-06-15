|
Barbara Helen Andersen passed away peacefully on June 4, 2019 at the Freedom Village retirement community in Holland, Michigan. She was born on June 6, 1935 in Townsville, Queensland, Australia. Barb, as her friends called her, came to the United States to study for her master's degree in psychology at Bowling Green State University after earning her bachelor's degree at the University of Queensland. She eventually received her doctorate in psychology from Michigan State University. Barb married and settled in Michigan, working as a school psychologist in Charlevoix and with the Community Mental Health Program in Lansing, before starting a psychotherapy practice in Lansing. She was a member of the local business community and was proud to become one of the first two female members of the Lansing Rotary Club and president of the Lansing Rotary Foundation. She enjoyed the outdoors, liked to travel and was an avid reader.
Barb is survived by two sons, Dr. Steven Bonawitz (Cheri) and Douglas Bonawitz (Michiko), and four grandchildren, Eric, Katie, Alec and Kirsten.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on June 15, 2019