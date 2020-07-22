Barbara Kathleen Bain, 83, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020 in Holland, Michigan. Barbara was born July 26, 1936 in Lisbon, Ohio to Walter and Thelma (Lutton) Swartz. Barbara served her country in the U.S. Army from 1954-1956. She worked in medical records and transcription. Barbara is preceded in death by her first husband, Garry Goodloe and her brother, Roger Swartz. She is survived and will be missed by children: Jon Goodloe and Milton (Amy) Bain, Jr., grandchildren: Milton Bain, III, Derrick Bain, and Zachary Bain, and her sister-in-law Mary Jane Swartz. The family is served by Lakeshore Memorial Services.

