Barbara Bleeker
1935 - 2020
Barbara Bleeker, 85, of Hamilton, died Saturday, August 15, 2020.
Barbara was born June 5, 1935 on 38th Street in Allegan. She graduated from Allegan High School and married Henry George Bleeker on June 16, 1955. Barbara worked in the Hamilton Farm Bureau office, when children arrived, she stayed home to care for them. Later she worked in the Hamilton High School cafeteria. In her younger years Barbara worked in an orchard picking fruit and helped on the farm. Henry and Barbara raised their family in Hamilton, and they are longtime members of Hamilton Reformed Church. Barbara enjoyed playing the piano at church and at home with her kids and grandchildren.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Henry in 2016, daughters, Kathy Bleeker in 1963, and Marianne Folkert in 2012, grandson Nathan Nyboer in 1989, great-grandchild Brayleigh Vander Bok in 2013, brother Harold Pegg.
She is survived by her children: Tim and Cheryl Bleeker of Hamilton, Teresa and Paul Nyboer of Hamilton; son-in-law Donald and Tami Folkert of Hamilton, grandchildren: Lisa and Jon Walters, Tami and Nick Scholma, Jill and Matt Vander Bok, Beth and Paul Ortiz, Brenda Folkert, Rachael and Kevin Anderson, Matt and Katherine Nyboer, Rebekah and Troy Groters; great-grandchildren: Ellery, Jackson and Oliver Scholma, Keagan and Lucy Vander Bok, Weston Walters, Amelia Anderson and Violet Ortiz; siblings: Lavina Barkel, Nellie Brower, Gayle Bleeker and Janice Pegg.
Private services are planned. Interment in Bentheim Cemetery. Memorial contributions to Hospice of Holland. Arrangements by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home. www.langelandsterenberg.com





Published in The Holland Sentinel on Aug. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
