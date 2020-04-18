|
|
Barbara E. Boeve, age 87, of Zeeland, formerly of Sheldon, IA, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020 at the American House of Holland.
Barbara was born in Hospers, IA to Bert and Fannie Gesink and moved to Zeeland in 1996. She was a member of Niekerk Christian Reformed Church and was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Dr. Arnold J. Boeve in 2011.
Barbara is survived by her children, Bonnie and Ken Cavin of Snohomish, WA, Philip and Marie Boeve of Holland, Connie and John Korver of Moville, IA; 11 grandchildren; siblings, Mrs. Adrian (Lois) Tinklenberg of Zeeland, Connie (Paul) Sterenberg of Holland, Junior (Elinor) Gesink of Sheldon, IA; sisters-in-law, Annabel Kluitenberg of Holland, Bonnie Sandford of California, Millie Boeve of Holland; brothers-in-law, Irvin (Sharon) Boeve of Holland, Jim (Von) Boeve of Holland, Terry (Rose) Boeve of Holland.
Private family services are planned. Burial will be in East Holland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Holland. Arrangements are by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home and condolences may be left online at www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 18, 2020