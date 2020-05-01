July 13, 1928 – April 22, 2020
Devoted Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Dear Friend.
Barbara Beaumont Walker was born on July 13,1928 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Her Parents were Frederick Wiley. and Marion Henry(nee Castner) Walker and they were of English descent. She died peacefully on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 in Holland,MI, surrounded by the love of her family. She was 91 years of age.
Barbara longtime resident of Holland, Michigan and a former resident of Bloomfield Hills, Birmingham and Milwaukee, She was 1946 graduate of the Milwaukee University High School and attended the Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri She was co-founder, along with her husband, Edward and her sons, Chris and Steve, were longtime proprietors of Chudik's Fine Furs & Apparel in Downtown Birmingham. Chudik's was wonderful store that catered to many ladies from the Southeastern Michigan area... She was a founding member of the Birmingham Athletic Club and a former member of Kirk in the Hills, Oakland Hills Country Club and the Junior League of Birmingham, She was also a former member of the Birmingham Bloomfield Chamber of Commerce and the Birmingham Bloomfield Garden Club.
Barbara was the beloved wife of the late Edward H. Chudik and they were married for 70 years. Dear mother of Christopher E. Chudik (Leslie) and Stephen W. Chudik (Elizabeth Clark), Loving Nana of Shayna Homsi (Daniel) and her darling great grandson, Devon. Sister of the late Marion, Nancy, William and Frederick Walker, Also survived by many nieces and nephews. The Family is grateful for the loving care of the nurses and staff at Freedom Village Holland Senior Living Community and Eagle Harbor Memory Care…"Barbara loved you all".
Cremation services were entrusted to the Dykstra Funeral Home-Downtown Chapel . A Celebration of Life reception will be held at a later date. Memorial tributes to Tulip Time, 42 West 8th St., Holland, MI 49423 (TulipTime.com)
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 1, 2020.