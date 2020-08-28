Barbara Ditch

As with all cherished things in her life, Barbara held her family and friends close to her heart. Thoughtful and generous, Barb made every person that knew her feel unique and warmly loved. Humble and dedicated to improving the lives of the less fortunate, Barb taught, supported, and rooted for those that needed her loving arms around them. Lucky was the person who had Barb Ditch on their team! Always a trendsetter, Barb was the creative spirit of the family's six successful family businesses (Model Drug Store & The Apothecary Gift Shop, Yum Yum Shoppe, Bare Essentials, G.B. Paddywack, and Mainstreet Shops) along with her husband Keith. No stranger to hard work, Barb and Keith worked together for decades and continued this with the third generation yet today. Barb's learning knew no boundaries; she taught her family to live full and compassionate lives.
Barb and Keith Ditch shared 65 years of marriage and had three daughters, Sharon Fisher, Becky Chambers, and Katie McCann.
Family members were fortunate to be with Barb during her final days. She has left us in her 86th year but will be held lovingly in our hearts forever. A private celebration of life will be held for immediate family.
In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to be made to one of the following organizations close to Barb's heart: First Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund, 659 State Street, Holland or Hospice of Holland, 270 Hoover Blvd., Holland. Arrangements by Dykstra Funeral Homes-Mulder Chapel. www.dykstrafuneralhome.com