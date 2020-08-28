1/1
Barbara Ditch
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
As with all cherished things in her life, Barbara held her family and friends close to her heart. Thoughtful and generous, Barb made every person that knew her feel unique and warmly loved. Humble and dedicated to improving the lives of the less fortunate, Barb taught, supported, and rooted for those that needed her loving arms around them. Lucky was the person who had Barb Ditch on their team! Always a trendsetter, Barb was the creative spirit of the family's six successful family businesses (Model Drug Store & The Apothecary Gift Shop, Yum Yum Shoppe, Bare Essentials, G.B. Paddywack, and Mainstreet Shops) along with her husband Keith. No stranger to hard work, Barb and Keith worked together for decades and continued this with the third generation yet today. Barb's learning knew no boundaries; she taught her family to live full and compassionate lives.
Barb and Keith Ditch shared 65 years of marriage and had three daughters, Sharon Fisher, Becky Chambers, and Katie McCann.
Family members were fortunate to be with Barb during her final days. She has left us in her 86th year but will be held lovingly in our hearts forever. A private celebration of life will be held for immediate family.
In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to be made to one of the following organizations close to Barb's heart: First Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund, 659 State Street, Holland or Hospice of Holland, 270 Hoover Blvd., Holland. Arrangements by Dykstra Funeral Homes-Mulder Chapel. www.dykstrafuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dykstra Funeral Homes Mulder Chapel
188 West 32nd St
Holland, MI 49423
(616) 392-4878
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dykstra Funeral Homes Mulder Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved