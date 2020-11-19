Barbara Figeley, age 77, of Saugatuck died Friday, November 13, 2020 at Holland Hospital.
Barb retired from Life Savers and was employed as a nurse's aide at Douglas Hospital for many years.
She was preceded in death by her husband Bill Figeley.
She is survived by her son: Brad Fiala; daughter: Toni Fiala and brother: Mike Oonk, all of Saugatuck.
Cremation will take place and a private family graveside service will be held at Riverside-Saugatuck cemetery. Arrangements are by Dykstra Funeral Homes-Saugatuck Chapel. To sign an on-line registry or leave a memory please visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com