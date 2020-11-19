1/1
Barbara Figeley
Barbara Figeley, age 77, of Saugatuck died Friday, November 13, 2020 at Holland Hospital.
Barb retired from Life Savers and was employed as a nurse's aide at Douglas Hospital for many years.
She was preceded in death by her husband Bill Figeley.
She is survived by her son: Brad Fiala; daughter: Toni Fiala and brother: Mike Oonk, all of Saugatuck.
Cremation will take place and a private family graveside service will be held at Riverside-Saugatuck cemetery. Arrangements are by Dykstra Funeral Homes-Saugatuck Chapel. To sign an on-line registry or leave a memory please visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com

Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dykstra Funeral Homes Saugatuck Chapel
520 Lake St
Saugatuck, MI 49453
(269) 857-2290
