Dykstra Funeral Homes Northwood Chapel
295 Douglas Ave
Holland, MI 49424
(616) 392-2348
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
100 St. Peter Dr.
Douglas, MI
View Map
Barbara Hammerle


1932 - 2019
Barbara Hammerle Obituary
Barbara Maxine Hammerle, 87 passed peacefully at her home on November 30, 2019 in Holland Michigan.
Barbara was born February 2, 1932 in Sigel Twp. to John and Amelia (Guza) Mausolf. Barbara is survived by her daughter Jennifer Case and grandsons Matthew and Kaleb.
The funeral mass will be held at St. Peter Catholic Church, 100 St. Peter Dr., in Douglas, MI on Wednesday December 11th at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in North Holland Cemetery.
No visitation is scheduled. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Barbara Hammerle would be appreciated to: Carol's Ferals 4600 Knapp St NE Grand Rapids, MI 49525.
Arrangements are by the Dykstra Funeral Home-Northwood Chapel.
For an online registry, visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Dec. 4, 2019
