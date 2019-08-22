|
Barbara "Barb" Jean Kelch, age 83, of Holland, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Medilodge of Holland.
Barb was born in Kentucky and raised in Memphis, Tennessee where she attended school with Elvis Presley. In 1955 Barb met Jasper "Jack" Kelch. Later that year, Jack moved to Michigan, and Barb followed a year after. On February 1, 1957, Barb and Jack were married. They raised their sons in Holland and were longtime members of the Church of God. In 1966, their six-year-old son George died. Barbara was also preceded in death by her husband Jack in 2018 as well as her parents and her sister Renita Hampton.
Barb was a quiet woman, known for her sweet and kind demeanor. She loved her family and will be missed by those who survive her, including: her son, Michael Kelch of Nashville, TN; granddaughters: Amanda Rose (Brian) Latislaw, and Joleen Marie (Bob) Anderson; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Beverly Gregory; in-laws: Buford and Sandra Kelch; Marie Kelch, Darlene Kelch, Carol Kelch, and many extended family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00 noon, Friday, August 23, 2019, at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th Street, Holland 49423. Pastor Tom Champion will officiate. Visitation will be from 6-8 pm on Thursday, August 22, also at the funeral home. Interment will be in Pilgrim Home Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Holland or .
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Aug. 22, 2019