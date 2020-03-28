Home

Barbara Kemme


1941 - 2020
Barbara Kemme Obituary
Barbara Kemme, age 78, of Coopersville, formerly of Zeeland and Hamilton, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
Barbara taught Jr. High Science at Hamilton Schools for many years and traveled the world during the summers. She was a member of Faith Reformed Church in Zeeland.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Christine Kemme; sister, Sheryl Kemme; and sister-in-law, Beverly Kemme.
Barbara is survived by her brothers, Carl Kemme of Allendale and Wendell (Jeanette) Kemme of Arizona; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Private family burial and committal services will be in Zeeland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Hospice. Arrangements are by Yntema Funeral Home and condolences may be left online at www.yntemafh.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 28, 2020
