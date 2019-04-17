|
|
Barbara Ann (Martin/Kole) Kroll, age 84, died peacefully on Monday, April 15, 2019.
Barbara was born and raised in Holland. The gift of helps defined her life with faithful service to her family, friends, church and community. "She never wasted a day!"
Barbara was preceded in death by husbands, Bernard Kole (married 8 months) and James Kroll (married 11 years); and sister, Patricia Van Wieren.
She is survived by the father of her children, Ned Martin (married 27 years); son, Thomas Martin; son, Richard Martin; daughter, Laura (Ron) Bell; daughter, Nancy (Dennis) Grabill; son, Robert Martin; step-children, Kristie Kroll, Dan Kroll, and others; 11 grandchildren, Shawna Martin, Dustin (Lindsey) Martin, Kayleen (Scott) Jasperse, Jaclyn (Kevin) Kerkstra, Kevin (Emma) Bell, Ruthann (Paul) Steere, Rachel (Nate) Shaw, Jonathan Martin, Sean (Mary) Martin, Brandon Martin, Brittney Martin; step grandchildren, Lacey, Kaitlin, Kaylee, Lydia, Makayliah, Kesha, Reese, Brooklyn and others; many great-grandchildren and a few great-great-grandchildren; sister, Hope Waalkes; sister, Bonnie (Will) Spykerman; and brother, Thomas Beyer.
Visitation with the family is at 5:00-8:00 pm Thursday, April 18 at Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th St. Holland, MI 49423 and on Saturday at 10:00 am prior to the funeral service at Parkside Bible Church.
Funeral services are at 11:00 am on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Parkside Bible Church, 14461 James St. Holland, MI 49424 with Pastor Gary Spykerman officiating.
Interment to take place in Pilgrim Home Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given in Barbara's honor to Parkside Bible Church.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 17, 2019