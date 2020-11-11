Barbara Mast, age 80 of Holland, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020.
She is survived by her sons: Mike and Michelle Mast and the Reverend Dr. Mark and Jill Mast; her grandchildren: Tad Mast, Emily Mast and her fiancé Joey Pogue, PFC Michael Matrisciano, Courtney Mast, Alyssa Mast, and Kyle Mast; her brother Jay and Ruth Ann Datema; her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: John and Sue Mast, Elaine and Gary Van Koevering, and Mary and Bern Brower.
Barb was preceded in death by her husband, Pastor Harvey Mast in 2005 and her daughter, the Reverend Sandy Mast in 1994.
Barb was born and raised in Zeeland and attended Zeeland Public Schools. She married Harvey Mast in 1960 and lived in Florida for a few years. They moved back to West Michigan and Harvey began his work in ministry, they moved to Gahanna, OH and served at Good Samaritan Reformed Church.
Barb is a member of Calvary Reformed Church on 8th Street in Holland where she served as an elder and was involved with the seniors. Barb loved music, she played the piano at local nursing homes and going to concerts. She was also a member of HASP.
Private service will be held. Interment will be in Forest Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to the Mitochondria Foundation, donations may be given online to www.umdf.org. www.yntemafh.com