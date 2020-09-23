How does one express admiration of one who was such a blessing to so many? Her work on earth was done and her Father God called her home but all too soon for us still here on earth. There are no words to describe this loss except Praise to our Father God for allowing us to know and love Barb during her time with us. I sense her saying to us "Follow my example, as I follow the example of Christ. Praise you for remembering me" (1Corinthians 11:1-2). Barb in her humbleness would be awe by the fact that she is remembered by so many.

Kathy Brown

Family Friend