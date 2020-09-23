1/1
Barbara Newman
1962 - 2020
Barbara J. Newman, 57, died at 7:05 PM on September 18, 2020, with her family by her side in Holland, Michigan.
Barbara Newman, also known as "Mrs. B" to many of her students, was born November 15, 1962, in Grand Rapids, Michigan to Dr. Andrew Bandstra, a Reverend and professor of theology at Calvin Seminary, and Mae Bandstra, a teacher turned homemaker. Barb was well known for the same intelligence, passion for faith, and love of words as her father, and the same loving, generous, and kind nature as her mother.
She spent most of her free time connecting with her friends, loved ones, reading books, and perpetually winning word games. Even in her personal life, Barbara touched people's lives for the better. She was the same kind-hearted, intelligent, child of God she was in her work life. On the clock, she was Co-director of the inclusion program at Zeeland Christian School. She was also a speaker and consultant for All Belong (formerly CLC Network), writing books and traveling all across the United States to share strategies that equip schools and churches, for a total of forty years working towards her goal of including people of all abilities in the body of Christ. During this time she won many awards from disability and education communities for her achievements:
-Ability Award from the Disability Network – Lakeshore, 2017
-Henry J. Nouwen Award, American Association on Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities, 2015
-Christian Service Award, Bethesda Lutheran Communities, 2012
-Barbara Lipinski Award of Merit, 2007
-Great West-Michigan Teacher Award, Grand Rapids Press, 2006
-National Leadership Award, National Council on the Handicapped, 1988
Barb was always an active member of her church. She served as children's ministry director at Lakeshore Vineyard Church for 14 years, choir member at Trinity Reformed Church in her years there, leader of small groups at Watermark Church, and most recently enjoyed her Sundays at Moran Park Church, worshiping her Lord and Savior and connecting with the body of Christ.
She is survived by her husband Barry Newman, a retired professional driver and, as he always says, "Barb's number one fan." She is also survived by her two sons, John, who has followed in his mother's footsteps as a special education teacher, an active member of his church as a part of the worship team, and husband to Jasmine who is a nurse; and James Newman, who is working on starting his own group home, working with adults with varied abilities and using everything he learned from his mother over the years. Barb's other surviving family are her sisters, Nancy (Dick) Stob, Mary (Bob) Ippel, and Sue (Rich) Hamstra and their respective families. She was preceded in death by her sister Ruth Bandstra and her mother and father, Dr. Andrew and Mae Bandstra.
A visitation will be Thursday, September 24, 2020, from 5 until 8pm at Zeeland Christian School in Zeeland, Michigan. A service honoring her life will be held at Moran Park Church Friday, September 25 at 1pm for her family and close friends and Moran Park community. It will be streamed online and to several locations for in-person gatherings. See allbelong.org for those locations. Persons in attendance are encouraged to wear Barb's favorite color, purple, in remembrance.
Barb was very specific with instructions regarding gifts; her final words on the matter were, "forget the flowers! Give to All Belong Church Services and to Zeeland Christian." Thank you for doing that to continue her life's work. www.langelandsterenberg.com

Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Zeeland Christian School
SEP
25
Service
01:00 PM
Moran Park Church
Funeral services provided by
Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
Memories & Condolences
15 entries
September 21, 2020
I will miss you forever. Thank you for being my friend and for blessing me and my family in countless ways. We will all try to continue your legacy as best as we can. Thank you for your love, wisdom, knowledge, patience and kindness in all you did for so many of us, regardless if we had a special needs child or not. You will not be forgotten.
Cathie Tien
Friend
September 21, 2020
May God bring His comfort to Barbara's family and colleagues. She radiated the joy of the Lord wherever I interacted with her. She was a blessing to many.
Henk Kleyn
September 21, 2020
There are not words enough to describe Barb, I will miss her very much and think of her often, she has been a dear friend to our family, Jacki
jacki overweg
Friend
September 21, 2020
What a treasure you were. You will be missed dearly. All of my love to your whole family!!!! Uncle Tone and Aunt Carolyns daughter Carol
Carol Van Andel
Family
September 21, 2020
We were so very blessed to have Barb advocate for our grandson Jacob. She was one of the kindest, gentlest, wisest women we have had the privilege to know. Our heart-felt sympathy to Barb's family. She will be greatly missed.
Richard and Nancy Mulder
Coworker
September 22, 2020
My condolences go out to the Newman family, I am so sorry for your loss! I only met Barb once, when she came to spend time with my nice and her twin boys Jacob and Caleb. I remember her as a very warm and caring person. I'm sure she will be missed by everyone!
Anne White
September 22, 2020
How does one express admiration of one who was such a blessing to so many? Her work on earth was done and her Father God called her home but all too soon for us still here on earth. There are no words to describe this loss except Praise to our Father God for allowing us to know and love Barb during her time with us. I sense her saying to us "Follow my example, as I follow the example of Christ. Praise you for remembering me" (1Corinthians 11:1-2). Barb in her humbleness would be awe by the fact that she is remembered by so many.
Kathy Brown
Family Friend
September 22, 2020
It is remarkable how one person can have impacted so many lives. I think that Barb would tell us that it's the whole point. To use one's life to impact others. How wonderful to know she is able to see from the heavens all the lives she has touched.
Erin Armas
Coworker
September 22, 2020
Heaven has gained a saint Barb we will miss you for so many reasons, first her faith second her smile. Barry and family may God give you the peace that Barb has right now and know that one day we will all be together. Praise His name. Prayers for you Barry. Bob and Jan Hendrick
Janet Hendrick
Friend
September 22, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Carol Van Andel
September 22, 2020
Barb taught me so much when I would go into her office at Zeeland Christian. She was an important person in our lives as she gave us so many resources for my bother in law who has downs. She will always hold a place in my heart.
Laurel von Dobschutz
Neighbor
September 22, 2020
Warm Embrace Arrangement
a loved one
September 21, 2020
Love you sis.
Barbara Yandell
Friend
September 21, 2020
Barb impacted SO many people's lives in HUGE HUGE ways. She was such a blessing to countless churches and schools, helping them to include and welcome people of all abilities. What an amazing legacy she has left!
Lynette Heinz
September 21, 2020
Barry and family, Nancy, Mary and Sue. So sorry for your loss. You have my sympathies and prayers. We rejoice she is with Jesus but cry because we miss them so. Marilyn Bokhoven
Marilyn Bokhoven
Family
