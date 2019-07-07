|
Barbara Ponstein, age 72, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Barbara was a Registered Nurse and worked at Blodgett Hospital, Appledorn Care Facility, and Haven Park (SKLD Nursing). She loved Big Star Lake and spent time there every summer since she was 1 ½ years old. She was active in her church and volunteered in her children's school and attended all their activities growing up. She was preceded in death by brothers-in-law, Hollis Ponstein, Edward Kamara, and Tom Eberhard. Barbara is survived by her husband, Tim; children and grandchildren, Jenni and Dan Bouwkamp (Stephanie, Kim, Alyssa), Kathy Boeve (Emily, Jeremy, Justin), Robin and Troy Fish (Jessica, Joshua, Leanne), Beth Ponstein; brother, Chuck and Karen Bos; brother, Ken and Fay Bos; sister, Mary Eberhard; sisters and brothers in-law, Irma and Terry Mokma, Beth and Ken Somers, Bill and Sherry Ponstein, Laura Ponstein, Lynn and Norman Reed, Maxine Ponstein, Paul and Mary Ponstein; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation is from 5:00-8:00 pm on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Yntema Funeral Home, 251 S. State St. Zeeland, MI 49464. Funeral services are at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, July 10 at Beaverdam Christian Reformed Church, 5166 64th Ave. Hudsonville, MI 49426 with Rev. Tyler Wagenmaker officiating. Memorial contributions in Barbara's honor may be given to Unity Christian School or a Christian school of one's choice. Burial to take place in Beaverdam Cemetery
Published in The Holland Sentinel on July 7, 2019