Barbara Ann Smith, age 81, of West Olive, MI was called home by her Lord and Savior on October 21, 2019. Barb wanted people to know that she was a woman of faith, loving God first, then her family and friends. She cherished time with her husband Gerry, children and grandchildren. She loved singing, the outdoors, gardening, sports, and travel. She was always up for an adventure, travelling throughout the United States, including Hawaii and Alaska with her loving husband and many friends. Barb became an avid reader, learning early in life from her mother Marie, who told her if she could read, she could do anything. Later in life, while raising her five children she earned her nursing degree. Always a farm girl, after marrying Gerry, she worked on their blueberry farm until they retired. Barb's love for life was shared with everyone who met her, as her laughter and joy were infectious; she will be dearly missed.
Barb was preceded in death by her parents, Bernard (Bun) and Marie Bosman, and her sister Norma Rozeboom. She is survived by her beloved husband of 42 years, Gerald; five children and their spouses: Jeff and Barb Kreun, Steve and Peg Kreun, Doug and Pam Kreun, Gwynne and Mark Hedden, Dave and Renee Kreun; three step-children: Pamela Pittman, Brenda Smith, Gregory and Diane Smith; 16 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; brothers Roger Bosman, and Calvin and wife Evelyn Bosman; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James Street in Holland, from 2:00-6:00pm. Memorial services will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Harlem Reformed Church, 6854 144th Avenue in Holland at 11:00am. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Holland.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 24, 2019