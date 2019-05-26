|
Barbara Ruth Stap was born in Zeeland, MI, May 15, 1946 and died May 10, 2019. She was the daughter of Arnold and Marilyn Stap. She is survived by her sister Doris of Grand Rapids.
Barb grew up in West Olive on a farm, which held many good memories. However, her mother died when she was 9 and she and Doris cared for her father, who died when she was 18.
Barb loved nature, long walks and visiting zoos in the area. She sold Avon and collected beautiful Avon figurines. Barb collected many things, among which were pictures of flowers and animals. Her greatest love was her love for her creator, Jehovah God. Following her baptism, she became a full-time minister and continued her participation in the public ministry until her death. During her life, she never married and was strongly self- reliant, while relying on God. She worked, always part-time so that she could continue her sacred service. She enjoyed the friendship of many people, who will miss her. They look forward to seeing her again on a paradise earth, as she understood from the Bible.
A special thank you goes to the caring staff of Heritage Nursing and Rehabilitation. They provided compassionate care as Barb slipped away. Her cancer overwhelmed her body but not the hope and love in her heart.
A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 2854 120th Avenue in Holland. Please visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 26, 2019