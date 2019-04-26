|
|
Barbara Jeanne Stockman a native of Holland, MI and longtime resident of Grand Haven, MI passed away on January 7, 2019.
Born in 1928, Barbara was the youngest child of George and Ruth (VanPutten) Eilander, and lived her youthful days in the Washington Square district of Holland. Barbara graduated from Holland High School, Hope College and Michigan State University with a Bachelor degree in elementary education and Masters degree of Social Work. She enjoyed working as a first-grade teacher at Holland's Washington School, and retired as a Social Worker for the Fruitport Community Schools.
Barbara had an exciting and interesting life, traveling to 6 continents in the world, traveling the United States extensively, actively leading in roles at the National Education Association-Retired and Michigan Education Association-Retired, and participating with Hope Alumni Senior Professionals (HASP). Some of her fondest recent memories came from her years living with good friends at the Warm Friend Retirement Community in Holland. Her zest for living will be missed by many.
Barbara was preceded in death by her former husband Lester J. Klaasen, Jr., husband Tracy H. Stockman, brother Charles Eilander of Rockford, sister Arlene and brother-in-law John Ligtvoet of Grand Rapids, step-children Guy and Gary Stockman.
She is survived by her daughter Joan Klaasen of Grand Haven, and step-daughter Gail Stockman (Beth Black) of Albuquerque, NM. Barbara is also survived by a sister-in-law Louise Eilander, and loving nieces and nephews, Pam Ligtvoet, Jon Scott (Colleen) Ligtvoet, Gayle Bloomingdale, Mark (Cindi) Eilander and Kira Bos. Extended family that Barbara loved greatly include, Jeane and Bob Stivers of Holland, Nancy and Brian Hill of Holland, Richard Groenevelt of Claremore, Oklahoma and the Boynton family of Stillwater, Oklahoma.
Memorial Services will be held on May 3rd, 2019 at 1:00PM in the sanctuary of First Presbyterian Church, 508 Franklin Street, Grand Haven. A celebration of Barbara's life with family and friends will take place in the church lounge beginning at 12:00PM on May 3rd, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Holland, or Paws with a Cause – Wayland.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 26, 2019