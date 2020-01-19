|
Barbara R. Wanrooy, age 75, of Holland, passed away on January 17, 2020 at her home with her loving children by her side. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert B. Wanrooy, son Bob P. Wanrooy, sister Janice W. Macdonald, and her parents Forest and Claire Williams. Barb was a member of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Holland. ??Before her retirement, Barb worked for many years for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. She excelled at her job and made a difference with her friendly style of helping people. A proud moment of her career was being featured in a commercial for BCBSM. Barb loved taking care of her family and enjoyed her time with her husband and children. She found joy in the small things and took pride in the accomplishments of her family. Barb was always willing to lend a hand and enjoyed her hobbies, most of all dancing.??Barb will be cherished by her children: Matt Wanrooy (Kristine Pablico, Philippines) and Sara (Jeffrey) Jeanette of Holland. Barb will be missed by all her family, including grandchildren: Ian Jeanette, Rian Jeanette, and Alexandria Reister; siblings Dennis (Sue) Williams of Grand Rapids, Nancy (Edwin) Heywood of Reno, NV, Pamela (Mark) Arnemann of Grand Haven, John (Shari) Williams of Belmont, and Carole Wanrooy-Pavloski of Holland; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral services will be 11 am Friday (January 24) at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 480 152nd Avenue, with Father Michael Cilibraise officiating. Burial will be in Pilgrim Home Cemetery. Visitation is 6-8 pm Thursday (January 23) at the Dykstra Funeral Home-Mulder Chapel, 188 West 32nd Street.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Holland.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jan. 19, 2020