Yntema Funeral Home
251 S State St
Zeeland, MI 49464
616-772-2173
Beatrice Berens Obituary
Beatrice Berens, age 94 of Burnips passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019.
Beatrice was a member of LifeChange Community Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed crocheting and sharing her talent for baking.
Beatrice was preceded in death by her husband Phillip Berens in 2009. She is survived by her children: Donald and Peggy Berens of Dorr, Jerry and Vicky Berens of Zeeland, Rick and Peggy Berens of Wayland, David Berens of Paw Paw; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; her brother, Joseph "Junior" Beyer; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 1:00 pm Saturday, July 20, 2019 at LifeChange Community Church, 3014 Newell St. Burnips, MI 49314, with the Reverend Steve Jones officiating. Visitation will be 6-8 pm Friday, July 19, at the Yntema Funeral Home, 251 South State St., Zeeland, MI 49464. Burial will be in Salem Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to LifeChange Community Church or to Wings of Hope Hospice.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on July 19, 2019
