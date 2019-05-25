|
Beatrice "Bea" Wabeke, age 93 of Zeeland, walked into the gardens of Heaven on Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Bea was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She and her husband Willard were charter members of Bethel CRC. Bea enjoyed giving her time as a volunteer for Kids Hope, Fishers of Men Ministries, Zeeland Hospital, etc.
Bea was preceded in death by her husband Willard Wabeke in 2010 and her son Randy Wabeke in 2018. She is survived by her children: Lila and Bob Brunink, Lee and Jan Wabeke, Garry Wabeke; daughter-in-law, Darlene Wabeke; grandchildren: Lori and Rusty Dykstra, Sherrie Wabeke, Michelle and Dan Lubbers, Ryan Brunink, Kelli and Kris Abbott, Jodi Tenhopen, Michael Wabeke, Sean Wabeke; ten great-grandchildren; sisters: Henrietta Alferink, Arlene and Elmer Hassevort; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 1:00 on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Bethel Christian Reformed Church, 515 East Main Ave, Zeeland, MI 49464. Rev. Dan Kinnas will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00-12:45 on Tuesday prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Holland, 270 Hoover Blvd, Holland, MI 49423 or Fishers of Men Ministries, 210 West Main Ave, Zeeland, MI 49464.
www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 25, 2019