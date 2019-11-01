Home

Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
Burial
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
North Holland Cemetery
1932 - 2019
Beecher Childress Obituary

Beecher Childress, age 87, of Holland, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at his home.
Beecher was a member of the New Vision Church, and retired from Holland Hitch/SAF after 28 years of employment. He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Mae, in 1973; and daughter, Norma Auwema in 2005.
Visitation is scheduled for 6:00-8:00pm Sunday, November 3 at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E 16th St., Holland. Burial and committal services will be 11:00am Monday, November 4 in North Holland Cemetery. Additional information at www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 1, 2019
