Beecher Childress, age 87, of Holland, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at his home.
Beecher was a member of the New Vision Church, and retired from Holland Hitch/SAF after 28 years of employment. He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Mae, in 1973; and daughter, Norma Auwema in 2005.
Visitation is scheduled for 6:00-8:00pm Sunday, November 3 at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E 16th St., Holland. Burial and committal services will be 11:00am Monday, November 4 in North Holland Cemetery. Additional information at www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 1, 2019