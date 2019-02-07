|
Benedict Borowicz, age 69 of Holland, passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019.
Ben was born in Cheboygan, MI, graduated from Cheboygan High School, attended Grand Valley State University, and received a Masters from International Brotherhood Electrical Workers. He retired from the City of Grand Rapids as an Electrical Inspector. Ben was a member of the Holland Heights Christian Reformed Church.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy; son, Matthew Borowicz and fiancé Lynn Carter; daughter, Elizabeth and Andrew Vermeulen; 5 grandchildren, Gillian, Zachary, Joseph, Ellery, and Alexander; brother, Roger and Sandi Borowicz; sister, Kathy and Larry LaFond; sisters-in-law, Ellen and Lyle Sprik, Jan and Frank Parkinson, Mary and Jay Freriks, and Kristin Taylor; great nephew, Mason Mc Hugh; great niece, Malia Mc Hugh; several other nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Funeral services will be 11 am Saturday (February 9) at the Holland Heights Christian Reformed Church, 836 East 8th Street, with the Rev. George De Jong officiating.
Burial will be in Pilgrim Home Cemetery.
Visitation will be 9:30-10:45 Saturday (February 9) prior to the service at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Holland.
Arrangements are by the Dykstra Funeral Home-Mulder Chapel.
For an online registry, visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 7, 2019