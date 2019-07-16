Home

Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 East 16th Street
Holland, MI
Burial
Private
Pilgrim Home Cemetery
Bernadine Hovenga


1924 - 2019
Bernadine Hovenga Obituary
Bernadine "Bunny" Hovenga went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at the age of 94 on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the American House of Holland
Precious time was spent with family during the days prior to her journey home to heaven. Bunny loved the Lord and her presence in this world was an example to those who were blessed to know her and were the recipients of her prayers. Bunny worked for many years at Skip's Pharmacy and later volunteered at Holland Hospital in the gift shop. She was a member of Bethany Christian Reformed Church and was preceded in death by the love of her life, William "Bill" Hovenga, in 2012. They were married for 68 years.
Bunny is survived by her children, Sandra (Dr. Kurt) Snapper of Oak Hill, VA, Gary (Roxane) Hovenga of Charleston, SC,Gail (Allan) Rooks of Holland; grandchildren, Lisa Zurek, Laurel Snapper, Erik (Po-Yan) Snapper, Rachel (Preston) DeRidder, Chad Hovenga, Becky (Greg) Quist, Tyger (Logan) Jones, Hunter Clair, Robert (Donna) Rooks, Rebecca Dunn; great grandchildren, Ashley Zurek, Meagan DeRidder, Hailey DeRidder, Jessica Hovenga, Kyler Hovenga; 10 step-great grandchildren; sister, Jean Hofstra of Carlsbad, CA; sister-in-law, Martha Postema of Plymouth, OH; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 11:00am Wednesday, July 17 at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E 16th St., Holland with Pastor Dan Walcott officiating. Visitation is scheduled for 9:30-10:30am prior to the service also at the funeral home. Burial will be in Pilgrim Home Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to World Renew, Hospice of Holland and Kuyper College. The family would like to thank the staff at American House Beachside and Hospice of Holland for their care and kindness. Condolences may be left online at www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on July 16, 2019
