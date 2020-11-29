Bernard J. Haak age 88, of Holland, went to be with his Lord on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.
Bernie was born in Zeeland, the son of Charlie and Fannie Haak. He attended Holland Christian High School and Davenport College. He worked as an accountant for General Electric and then at GMB Architecture + Engineering. He was an active member of Holland Heights Christian Reformed Church and involved in many areas of ministry. He enjoyed singing in the choir and playing in the Praise Band. He served as a Youth Group leader, deacon and elder. He loved to worship with the Holland Heights community. He was a veteran of the Army, serving during the Korean War.
Bernie enjoyed his family and rarely missed any events involving his grandchildren. He was an avid bicyclist and gardener. He loved music and being a part of the American Legion Band and listening to the Holland Symphony.
He was preceded in death by his son, Bill in 1992.
Bernie is survived by his wife of 66 years, Ruth; daughter, Cathy and Jeff Potts of Holland; daughter-in-law, Laura and Ross Bolman of Zeeland; grandchildren and great grandchildren, Tim and Haley Potts (Brody, Kyla, Harper), Elisabeth Potts, David and Libby Potts, Emily and Hank Bowen, Ava Potts, Brendan and Kailey Haak (Ellison); siblings, Bill and Lynn Haak of Tucson, Elaine and Norm Lokker of Holland; in-laws, Virginia and Ed Hoezee of Grand Rapids, Rev. Robert and Ruth Klingenberg of Allen, TX; several nieces and nephews.
Private funeral services with military honors will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Holland Heights Christian Reformed Church, 836 E. 8th St. Holland with Revs. George DeJong and Ralph Beidler officiating. Burial will be in Pilgrim Home Cemetery. A family viewing will be Friday, December 4, at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th St. Holland. Memorial contributions may be given to Holland Christian Schools or Resthaven Care Center.