Bernard Wolters, age 95, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020 at SKLD Nursing Facility in Zeeland.
Bernard was born December 8, 1924 in Olive Township to Peter and Alyda (Zwiers) Wolters. He was a charter member of Faith Reformed Church and a veteran of the United States Army serving during World War II.
Bernard was preceded in death by his wife Joyce; daughter, Dawn Felix; son Paul Wolters; daughter-in-law Cindy Wolters; and a son-in-law Rod Bell.
He is survived by his children, Arloa Bell of Goshen, IN, Bonnie Williamson of Newnan, GA, Scott (Lori) Wolters of Holland, and Kevin (Randi) Wolters of Zeeland; daughter-in-law Patti Wolters of Zeeland; son-in-law Tom Felix of Lake Orion; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; Brother Howard (Ann) Wolters; In–laws Jerry (Wynona) Keikover, Juliet Brower, and Alma Wolters; several extended family and friends.
A private service to celebrate Bernard's life will take place Thursday, August 27, 2020, 11:00am at Lakeshore Memorial Services. When the service begins, the livestream can be viewed on Lakeshore Memorial's Facebook page. Graveside services with Military Honors will also be streamed on the Facebook page approximately 20 minutes following the service.
Visitation observing Covid limit restrictions will be Wednesday from 4-6:00pm at Lakeshore Memorial Services. Masks will be required.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Veteran Support Center, 44444 Mound Road, Suite 100, Sterling Heights, MI 48314 Donate - Veteran Support Center of Michigan
