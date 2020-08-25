1/1
Bernard Wolters
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernard Wolters, age 95, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020 at SKLD Nursing Facility in Zeeland.
Bernard was born December 8, 1924 in Olive Township to Peter and Alyda (Zwiers) Wolters. He was a charter member of Faith Reformed Church and a veteran of the United States Army serving during World War II.
Bernard was preceded in death by his wife Joyce; daughter, Dawn Felix; son Paul Wolters; daughter-in-law Cindy Wolters; and a son-in-law Rod Bell.
He is survived by his children, Arloa Bell of Goshen, IN, Bonnie Williamson of Newnan, GA, Scott (Lori) Wolters of Holland, and Kevin (Randi) Wolters of Zeeland; daughter-in-law Patti Wolters of Zeeland; son-in-law Tom Felix of Lake Orion; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; Brother Howard (Ann) Wolters; In–laws Jerry (Wynona) Keikover, Juliet Brower, and Alma Wolters; several extended family and friends.
A private service to celebrate Bernard's life will take place Thursday, August 27, 2020, 11:00am at Lakeshore Memorial Services. When the service begins, the livestream can be viewed on Lakeshore Memorial's Facebook page. Graveside services with Military Honors will also be streamed on the Facebook page approximately 20 minutes following the service.
Visitation observing Covid limit restrictions will be Wednesday from 4-6:00pm at Lakeshore Memorial Services. Masks will be required.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Veteran Support Center, 44444 Mound Road, Suite 100, Sterling Heights, MI 48314 Donate - Veteran Support Center of Michigan
Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com for further information.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Lakeshore Memorial Services
Send Flowers
AUG
27
Service
11:00 AM
Lakeshore Memorial Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
6163953630
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lakeshore Memorial Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved