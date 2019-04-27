|
Bernard Sevrens Wright
Our father, Bernard (Bernie) Sevrens Wright has left for one last epic travel destination on Thursday, April 18 to join his parents who have preceded him in death, Maurice and Lenna Wright. Born July 24, 1944, in Massachusetts, the love of travel started early as Bernie has lived coast to coast before settling in Holland, Michigan for most of his life to raise his family. Bernie is survived by his prior wife Gail Wright, daughters Tamara Essenburgh (Jeff Essenburgh) and Jamie Springer (Daryn Springer), along with his grand children, Kayla Keopatthavong, Andrew and Jacob Essenburgh, Skylar and Rylan Springer, brothers and sisters Rembrandt Wright, Adele Swain, Dawn Stilphen, Norman Wright and numerous nieces and nephews.
Whether you chatted with him at Thai Palace or his booth at Steak N Shake, he was always up for a possibly heated debate on life and politics. He'd give that little side grin when he thought he was getting your goat. Adventure and the unknown is how he led his life. From breaking his legs speeding in college, to marking hundreds of miles of trails for dirt biking to traveling around the world. His love of all things untypical led him to the last part of his life in Surin Thailand and where the sun set one last time.
A private family service will be planned later. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the .
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 27, 2019