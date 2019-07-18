Home

1928 - 2019
Bernetta Lambers Obituary
Bernetta "Bernie" Lambers, age 90, died on Monday, July 15, 2019.
Bernie was a member of Park Church and retired from Great Lakes Interiors. She enjoyed sewing, camping, gardening, and square dancing. She was dearly loved and will be deeply missed.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Murvel Lambers in 2017; son-in-law, Del Kragt; and grandson, Bill Welling.
She is survived by her daughters, Berna Welling, Beth Kragt, and Marlene & Tim Field; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Rachael & Bill Gilmore (Connor Gilmore), Amanda Kragt, Adam & Mallorie Kragt (Delaynee Kragt, Alexandria Kragt), Leah & Dan Lampen (Eamon Lampen), Geoff & Courtney Field, Abigail Field; sisters and brothers, Hazel Hinken, Geneva & Kenneth Hansen, Vern & Ardys Hinken, and Hilda & Rev. Larry Swarck; and brother-in-law, Willis Lambers.
Visitation is 4:00-7:00 pm on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Park Church, 1496 West 32nd St. Holland, MI 49423.
Funeral services are at 10:00 am Saturday, July 20 also at Park Church.
Memorial contributions may be given in Bernie's honor to Holland Christian Schools or Special Olympics Area 12.
Burial to take place in Graafschap Cemetery.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on July 18, 2019
