Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dykstra Funeral Homes Mulder Chapel
188 West 32nd St
Holland, MI 49423
(616) 392-4878
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Dykstra Funeral Homes Mulder Chapel
188 West 32nd St
Holland, MI 49423
View Map
Service
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
4:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Dykstra Funeral Homes Mulder Chapel
188 West 32nd St
Holland, MI 49423
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church
171 W. 13th Street
Holland, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernice Drummond
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernice Drummond


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bernice Drummond Obituary
Bernice (Bea) Bultynck Drummond, age 89 passed away January 23, 2019 in Holland, Michigan. She was born June 3, 1929 in Canby, Minnesota to Martha Clybouw Bultynck and Maurice Bultynck. She had five sisters and one brother. Her family moved to Moline, Illinois when Bernice was a child. She attended St. Mary's school in Moline, then Marycrest College in Davenport, Iowa. She graduated from the Chicago School of Laboratory Technicians and became a lab technician in Milan Hospital. In 1951 Bea married Rex Drummond of Lancaster, Missouri. They moved to Holland in 1961. Bernice was the owner of Hansel and Gretel Children's store and Bumble Bea's resale shop in Holland for many years.
She was preceded in death by her husband Rex and infant daughters Pamela and Jennifer, infant great grand-daughter Ella Collins, son-in-law Richard DenUyl, her sisters Margaret and Patricia and brother Jack.
Bernice is survived by her eleven children: Patty DenUyl, Dan and Kathy Drummond, Michelle and Vince Hanneken, Marsha and Joseph Gibson, Jana and Bob Ryan, LuAnn and Tom Fowler, David and Anne Drummond, Dennis and Sandy Drummond, Kevin and Jackie Drummond, Tim and Sharon Drummond, and Amy Drummond. She is also survived by forty-nine grandchildren and forty-seven great-grandchildren. She is survived by her sisters, Dolores Bultynck, Phyllis (Richard) Engels and Lucrese Hunter along with sisters and brothers-in-law Donna (Donald) Hilliard, Nita (Thomas) Cragg and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Sunday, March 3 from 2:00-4:30 p.m. at Dykstra Funeral Home-Mulder Chapel, 188 W. 32nd Street, Holland Michigan. Prayers and memory sharing will take place 4:30-5:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, March 4 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church 171 W. 13th Street, Holland, Michigan.
The family would like to thank the caregivers at Resthaven Care Center for their kind and compassionate care of Bernice. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis de Sales Church. To sign an online registry or leave a memory please visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now