Bernice (Bea) Bultynck Drummond, age 89 passed away January 23, 2019 in Holland, Michigan. She was born June 3, 1929 in Canby, Minnesota to Martha Clybouw Bultynck and Maurice Bultynck. She had five sisters and one brother. Her family moved to Moline, Illinois when Bernice was a child. She attended St. Mary's school in Moline, then Marycrest College in Davenport, Iowa. She graduated from the Chicago School of Laboratory Technicians and became a lab technician in Milan Hospital. In 1951 Bea married Rex Drummond of Lancaster, Missouri. They moved to Holland in 1961. Bernice was the owner of Hansel and Gretel Children's store and Bumble Bea's resale shop in Holland for many years.
She was preceded in death by her husband Rex and infant daughters Pamela and Jennifer, infant great grand-daughter Ella Collins, son-in-law Richard DenUyl, her sisters Margaret and Patricia and brother Jack.
Bernice is survived by her eleven children: Patty DenUyl, Dan and Kathy Drummond, Michelle and Vince Hanneken, Marsha and Joseph Gibson, Jana and Bob Ryan, LuAnn and Tom Fowler, David and Anne Drummond, Dennis and Sandy Drummond, Kevin and Jackie Drummond, Tim and Sharon Drummond, and Amy Drummond. She is also survived by forty-nine grandchildren and forty-seven great-grandchildren. She is survived by her sisters, Dolores Bultynck, Phyllis (Richard) Engels and Lucrese Hunter along with sisters and brothers-in-law Donna (Donald) Hilliard, Nita (Thomas) Cragg and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Sunday, March 3 from 2:00-4:30 p.m. at Dykstra Funeral Home-Mulder Chapel, 188 W. 32nd Street, Holland Michigan. Prayers and memory sharing will take place 4:30-5:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, March 4 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church 171 W. 13th Street, Holland, Michigan.
The family would like to thank the caregivers at Resthaven Care Center for their kind and compassionate care of Bernice. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis de Sales Church. To sign an online registry or leave a memory please visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 27, 2019