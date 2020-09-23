1/
Bernice Rauch
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernice Marjorie Rauch, age 94, of Banner Elk, North Carolina died Saturday, September 19, 2020 at her home in Banner Elk.
Bernice was born September 16, 1926 in Rock Valley, Iowa to the late John and Bertha Wierda. Her family moved to the Holland, Michigan area in 1928. Throughout the years she was a member of the First Reformed Church and also the Rose Park Reformed Church in Holland. She was a filling machine operator for Parke-Davis and retired in 1984. Bernice was a member of the Foscoe Christian Church in Boone, North Carolina.
She is survived by two sons, Tom Rauch of Banner Elk, North Carolina, Gary and Karen Rauch of Winter Springs, Florida; Three granddaughters Laura and Mike Moran of Lake Mary, Florida, Shannon and Tino Ochoa of New Castle, Colorado, Heather and Tim Kunkel of Lake Mary, Florida: six great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband William Rauch Jr.; four brothers Louis, William, Harvey, and Floyd Wierda; a twin sister Beatrice Eleder; a sister Margaret Vander Maat; a great-grandchild Chloe Kunkel; a daughter-in-law Clydene Taylor Rauch.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Bernice's cremated remains will be buried in the Pilgrim Home Cemetery in Holland, Michigan
Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory of Boone is serving the Rauch Family. You may leave the family condolences on our website at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory
194 Queen St
Boone, NC 28607
(828) 264-8888
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved