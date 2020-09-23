Bernice Marjorie Rauch, age 94, of Banner Elk, North Carolina died Saturday, September 19, 2020 at her home in Banner Elk.
Bernice was born September 16, 1926 in Rock Valley, Iowa to the late John and Bertha Wierda. Her family moved to the Holland, Michigan area in 1928. Throughout the years she was a member of the First Reformed Church and also the Rose Park Reformed Church in Holland. She was a filling machine operator for Parke-Davis and retired in 1984. Bernice was a member of the Foscoe Christian Church in Boone, North Carolina.
She is survived by two sons, Tom Rauch of Banner Elk, North Carolina, Gary and Karen Rauch of Winter Springs, Florida; Three granddaughters Laura and Mike Moran of Lake Mary, Florida, Shannon and Tino Ochoa of New Castle, Colorado, Heather and Tim Kunkel of Lake Mary, Florida: six great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband William Rauch Jr.; four brothers Louis, William, Harvey, and Floyd Wierda; a twin sister Beatrice Eleder; a sister Margaret Vander Maat; a great-grandchild Chloe Kunkel; a daughter-in-law Clydene Taylor Rauch.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Bernice's cremated remains will be buried in the Pilgrim Home Cemetery in Holland, Michigan
