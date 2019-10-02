|
|
Bernice Margaret (Kuizenga) Van Lente, 99, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019.
Bernice was born August 28, 1920 in Holland, MI. She married Donald Van Lente, May 26, 1943. When WWII ended and Don was discharged from the military, they worked side by side to build a home and establish a successful blueberry farm north of Holland where they raised their seven children.
A long time charter member of the Ventura Baptist Church Community, she lived her life as a compassionate, caring woman of strong faith, extending a hand to others in need.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 69 years, Donald, on May 10, 2012.
She is survived by their seven children and their spouses: Donna (Ed) Kleibusch; Joanne (Ronald) Kopka; Barbara (Terry) Burlingame; Betty (Mike) Mulcrone; Norma (David) Rininger; Lois Van Lente and spouse, Mustafa Gheriani; Daniel (Linnay) Van Lente.
Also surviving are her beloved 17 grandchildren and her 24 great grandchildren. She was the Grandma with the well stocked jar of freshly baked cookies.
The Family is grateful to those at American House and Holland Hospice who cared for our Mom, Bernie, with such kindness.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at 11:00 am at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James St. in Holland with Pastor Timothy Durey officiating. Interment Restlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Holland, Van Lente newspaper obitor David's House Ministries.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 2, 2019