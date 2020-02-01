Home

Yntema Funeral Home
251 S State St
Zeeland, MI 49464
616-772-2173
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Yntema Funeral Home
251 S. State St.
Zeeland, MI
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Overisel Christian Reformed Church
A-4738 142nd Ave.
Holland, MI
Bert Kreuze


1928 - 2020
Bert Kreuze Obituary
Bert Kreuze, age 92 of Overisel, loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Friday, January 31, 2020.

He is survived by his children: Jerry and Karen Kreuze, Ken and Sally Kreuze and Bev Kreuze; daughter-in-law Karen Kreuze; grandchildren and great grandchildren: Lori and Barrett Bloenk (Andrew and Henry), Julie and Dominique De Nooyer (Jacob, Ethan and Alex), Elizabeth Kreuze, Rachelle Kreuze (Adalyn), Heather Kreuze, Amanda Kreuze, Jeremy and Jenna Kreuze (Ellyot, Brekon and Larkin), Kristen and Jamison Worst (Laicey and Zoe); sisters: Clara Carley and Jerene and Marv Tamminga; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Josephine Kreuze, Charlotte Scholten, Eleanor Nyhof, Justin Schierbeek.

Bert was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years Caroline in 2017 and his son Calvin in 2005.

He was a member of Overisel Christian Reformed Church where he was part of the Men's Society, and a Cadet Counselor. Bert worked at Hamilton Farm Bureau for 38 years.

Bert's family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at Lakeshore Senior Care and Emmanuel Hospice for the loving care he received.

Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Yntema Funeral Home, 251 South State Street, Zeeland. The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, February 3, 2020 at Overisel Christian Reformed Church, A-4738 142nd Ave., Holland with Pastor Ron Boersema officiating. Interment will be in Overisel Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Emmanual Hospice or the . www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 1, 2020
