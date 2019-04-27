|
|
Berta Casillas-Cruz (68) passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Metro Health Hospital. Surviving are her children: Carlos (Christina) Lopez Jr., David Casillas II, Francinet (Stacey) Cruz, and Sunny O. Cruz; 15 grand kids; 4 great grand kids; brothers: Ignacio (Rachael) Guerrero Jr., George (Armida) Guerrero, Benarbe (Maria) Guerrero; and many nieces and nephews, all of Holland. She was preceded in death by her parents; Ignacio Sr. and Sipriana Guerrero; sisters, Maria Amaro and Gloria Guerrero; brothers, Pablo Guerrero and Antonio Guerrero.
We are comforted in knowing our mother is in eternity with our Heavenly Father basking in His presence. A private celebration of life for Berta will be taking place.
A Letter from Heaven:
When tomorrow starts without me, And I'm not here to see, if the sun should rise and find your eyes, filled with the tears for me. I wish so much that you wouldn't cry, the way you did today, while thinking of the many things, we didn't get to say. I know how much you love me, as much as I love you, and each time you think of me, I know you'll miss me too.
When tomorrow starts without me, don't think we're far apart, for every time you think of me, I'm right there in your heart. www.langelandsterenberg.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 27, 2019