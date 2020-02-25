|
|
Bertus Pyle, age 92 of Zeeland passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Edna; his children: David and Ann Pyle, James and Debra Pyle, Steve and Susan Pyle and Mark and Kathy Pyle; 9 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren and his brother Reynold Pyle.
Bert was a member of First Reformed Church in Zeeland and was a lifelong dairy farmer.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Yntema Funeral Home, 251 South State Street, Zeeland. The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020 at First Reformed Church, 125 Lincoln, Zeeland. Interment will be in Zeeland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Holland or the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association. www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 25, 2020