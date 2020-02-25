Home

POWERED BY

Services
Yntema Funeral Home
251 S State St
Zeeland, MI 49464
616-772-2173
Resources
More Obituaries for Bertus Pyle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bertus Pyle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bertus Pyle Obituary
Bertus Pyle, age 92 of Zeeland passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Edna; his children: David and Ann Pyle, James and Debra Pyle, Steve and Susan Pyle and Mark and Kathy Pyle; 9 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren and his brother Reynold Pyle.
Bert was a member of First Reformed Church in Zeeland and was a lifelong dairy farmer.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Yntema Funeral Home, 251 South State Street, Zeeland. The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020 at First Reformed Church, 125 Lincoln, Zeeland. Interment will be in Zeeland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Holland or the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association. www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bertus's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -