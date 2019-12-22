|
Berwin De Roo, age 71, of Zeeland, loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away Friday, December 20, 2019.
He is survived by his children: Bruce (Amy) De Roo, Dawn (Ted) Vander Kooi, Valerie (Brent) Leegwater, Mark (Michelle) De Roo; 20 grandchildren: Amber (Jeremy) Rillema, Alyssa (Matt) Visser, Bryce De Roo, Kaitlyn (Tim) Arendsen, Nick Vander Kooi, Seth Vander Kooi, Sarah Vander Kooi, Abby Vander Kooi, Grace Vander Kooi, Briana Leegwater, Lyndsey Leegwater, Sydney Leegwater, Crystal De Roo, Claire De Roo, Will De Roo, Rosie De Roo, and Bella De Roo; great granddaughter Tessa Rillema; siblings: Marcia (Paul) Volkema, Robert (Bonnie) De Roo, Gloria (Dave) Dekkinga; in-laws: Delwyn (Sheila) Vanden Bosch, Norm Steigenga, Daryl (Doris) Vanden Bosch, Lyle (Teresa) Vanden Bosch.
Berwin was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 51 years, Lola (Vanden Bosch) De Roo in November. He was also preceded in death by his parents Johannes and Rena De Roo, and Lola's sisters and brother-in-law: Marlene and Roger Nykamp, and Vivian Steigenga.
Berwin worked for many years at Haworth prior to his retirement. Berwin and Lola were longtime members of North Street Christian Reformed Church.
Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Monday, December 23, 2019 at North Street Christian Reformed Church, 20 East Main Avenue, Zeeland. The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at North Street CRC. Interment will be in Zeeland Cemetery. Memorial contributions to North Street CRC Benevolent Fund. Arrangements by Yntema Funeral Home, 251 S. State, Zeeland 49464. www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Dec. 22, 2019