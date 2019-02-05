|
|
Bessie Lee Cox, age 81, of Holland, passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019 at Holland Hospital.
Bessie was a member of New Richmond Baptist Church and was currently working at Sam's Club after retiring from Holland Die Cast after 27 years. She enjoyed family and loved her grandchildren.
Bessie was preceded in death by her husband, Wade, Jr. in 2015.
Bessie is survived by her children, Wade L. and Patty Cox of Holland, Glinda "Sis" Ortiz of North Port, FL, Ronald and Kathy Cox of Saugatuck, MI; grandchildren, Shaminka Tulp, Matthew Cox, Kurtis Cox, David Woltman,: great grandchildren, Kaylee Tulp, Ty Matthew Tulp, Jacob Matthew Cox, Evan Cox; siblings, William Fitts and Yvon Fitts of North Little Rock, AR, James and Joyce Fitts of Allegan, MI, Howard Fitts of Brinkley, AR, Lynn Fitts of North Little Rock, AR, Estra Fitts of Allegan, MI; in-laws, Bertie Lue McDonald of Lafayette, IN, Helen Hensley of Tazwell, TN; many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services are planned for 11:00am Friday, February 8 at New Richmond Baptist Church, 1909 Transport Lane, Holland, with Rev. Frank Senters and Rev. Audley Boeve officiating. Burial will be in Graafschap Cemetery. Visiting hours are scheduled for 4-7pm Thursday at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E 16th St., Holland. Memorial contributions may be made to New Richmond Baptist Church and the . An online condolence registry is available at www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 5, 2019