Beth Ann Young, age 68, of Holland, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Holland Hospital. She was born March 2, 1952, in Van Wert, Ohio to Bill and Rea (Williamson) Stripe. She is survived by her daughter, Emily Young; son, Dr. Zachary Young (Dr. Misty Good); brother, Brent Stripe (Callie Stripe); niece, Stacia Stripe and family.
A Celebration of life will be held at a later date, this way Beth can continue to contribute in making this world a better place by encouraging everyone to stay safe by practicing social distancing and self-quarantine during this difficult time.
As an expression of sympathy, in support of Beth's ongoing passion and love for animals, memorial contributions may be made to the Harbor Humane Society, 14345 Bagley Street, West Olive, MI 49460 or the Van Wert County Humane Society, 309 Bonnewitz Avenue, Van Wert, OH 45891. Memorial contributions can also be made to Resthaven Maple Woods, 49 E 32nd St, Holland, MI 49423, in honor of the exceptional care and love she received during her final years.
The family of Beth Young wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the friends and family, staff at Resthaven Maple Woods, as well as, the nurses, physicians and staff at Holland Hospital for all their loving care.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 29, 2020