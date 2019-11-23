|
Beth Kamphuis, age 87 of Holland, passed away peacefully at home on November 20, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Bud, along with her children: Mickey Grotenhuis, Mitch (Marilou) Kamphuis, Joel (Marie) Kamphuis, and Jamy (Noel) Rodriguez. Also surviving her are her grandkids and great-grandkids: Phil (Mandy) Kamphuis, Addison, Jack, Graham, Charley Kamphuis, Aaron (Sarah) Kamphuis, Austin, Eli, and Adam, Andy (Janae) Kamphuis, Liam, Z Kamphuis, Morgan Jastrzembski, Ashley Rodriguez, Dominic and Imagine; brother Eldon (Janet) Kramer of Scottsdale, Arizona. All received her unconditional love. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Helene Kramer; two brothers: infant Jon Kramer, and Rodger (Ruth) Kramer; sisters Dorothy (Jack) Kosten, Shirley (Bernie) Smink; grandson Nicholas Kamphuis. Beth was employed in secretarial or office positions for half of her life, but her true love was design, as she was very artistic, drawing anything from everyday objects to house floor plans. She was always known as a "second mom" to friends and relatives, and loved to entertain, especially in the summer on their patio. She was a wonderful cook and was known for her homemade pies. She had a special way about her that endeared her to everyone who knew her. She loved her cousins, who she met monthly for breakfast over several years: Donna VanderVeen, Eileen (Tom and Chad) Wiersma, Diane Ybarra, Carol (Nathan) Strabbing, Sharon Nyhof, Karen Naber, Laurie Coney, and Glen (Evie) Pomp. Beth wished for her grandkids to know that, "It was Nana's turn to help Jesus give loving care to all of the children in Heaven." Visitation for Beth will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, from 6:00-8:00pm at Lakeshore Memorial Services. A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019, at Lakeshore Memorial Services at 11:00am. The family will greet visitors an hour prior to services.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 23, 2019