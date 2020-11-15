Betty June Van Loo, age 91, passed away peacefully on November 12, 2020 at American House with her daughters at her side.
Betty was born in Hamilton on June 30th, 1929 to Jacob and Hattie Pluim she was the eldest of three girls. They later moved to Holland where she met her husband of 47 years, Abram Jay, better known as Red. They continued to live in Holland where they raised their three daughters.
Betty was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She had a green thumb and in the summer you could find her working in the garden with the flowers that surrounded her. She also liked to cross stitch, knit and make candy for everyone during the Holidays. She was a member of Holland Heights CRC.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband Red in 1994, a grandchild Garland W. Reed, her two sisters Donna Michmerhuizen and Arlene Bloemendal as well as many brother and sister in laws.
She is survived by three children: Barb Harris (Ben), Nancy Reed (Gene) and Sandy Petroelje (Scott). She will also be missed by her eight grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter.
A funeral service will take place on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 11:00am at Holland Heights CRC (836 E 8th St, Holland), with a one-hour visitation prior to the service. Burial will take place at Pilgrim Home Cemetery
In lieu of flowers gifts can be sent to Holland Heights CRC or Hospice of Holland. For more information, or to sign an online register book, please visit dykstrafuneralhome.com