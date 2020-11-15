1/1
Betty June Van Loo
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty June Van Loo, age 91, passed away peacefully on November 12, 2020 at American House with her daughters at her side.
Betty was born in Hamilton on June 30th, 1929 to Jacob and Hattie Pluim she was the eldest of three girls. They later moved to Holland where she met her husband of 47 years, Abram Jay, better known as Red. They continued to live in Holland where they raised their three daughters.
Betty was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She had a green thumb and in the summer you could find her working in the garden with the flowers that surrounded her. She also liked to cross stitch, knit and make candy for everyone during the Holidays. She was a member of Holland Heights CRC.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband Red in 1994, a grandchild Garland W. Reed, her two sisters Donna Michmerhuizen and Arlene Bloemendal as well as many brother and sister in laws.
She is survived by three children: Barb Harris (Ben), Nancy Reed (Gene) and Sandy Petroelje (Scott). She will also be missed by her eight grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter.
A funeral service will take place on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 11:00am at Holland Heights CRC (836 E 8th St, Holland), with a one-hour visitation prior to the service. Burial will take place at Pilgrim Home Cemetery
In lieu of flowers gifts can be sent to Holland Heights CRC or Hospice of Holland. For more information, or to sign an online register book, please visit dykstrafuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
10:00 AM
Holland Heights CRC
Send Flowers
NOV
16
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Holland Heights CRC
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved