Betty Klage, retired Douglas business owner and Herman Miller legal assistant, died in Saugatuck on May 14, 2019 at the age of 90. After graduating from Thorton Fractional High School in Calumet City IL, Betty married her high school sweetheart Bill. Following a tour as Navy wife, she raised 5 children in Munster IN. Betty and Bill instilled in their children a love for outdoor activities including camping, boating around Lake Michigan and skiing the mountains of Colorado. After moving to the Saugatuck area, they owned and operated Lakeview Lanes. Betty had a incredible zest for life and was well known for frequently breaking into song, After moving to Stuart Florida, she continued to perform and sing at the local recreation center. Elizabeth Marie Klage (Betty) was born in Calumet City IL to Sigmund Oakes and Marie Dembrowski on April 26, 1929. She was proceeded in death by her only sister Joan and her husband William. Her survivors include daughters Kathleen Klage and Karen Steiger of Saugatuck MI; sons William Klage Jr of Hobe Sound FL, Thomas Klage of Bakersfield FL and Christopher Klage of Pelston MI; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Being a proud Polish Catholic, Betty will be remembered at a funeral mass on Friday, May 24 at 10:00am at St. Peter Catholic Church, 100 St. Peter Drive in Douglas, MI. Arrangements are by the Dykstra Funeral Home-Saugatuck Chapel. For an online registry, visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 18, 2019