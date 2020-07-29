1/1
Betty Kraai
1935 - 2020
Betty Kraai, age 85, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020.
Betty celebrated 63 years of marriage to her husband Allen. Together they raised three great children and enjoyed their family, grandkids and great-grandchildren alike. Throughout life she enjoyed travel, being a wonderful cook and being an enthusiastic grandmother. One big accomplishment was her winning the Showcase Showdown on the Price is Right and she expressed her competitive spirit by playing softball for many years.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Ted Boeve, and sister, Delores Cliffman.
She is survived by her husband, Allen Kraai; daughter, Pam and Paul Michielsen; son, Brad and Debra Kraai; son, Jon Kraai; grandchildren, Matt and Amee Michielsen, Jamie and Joel Schultz, Mandee and Ben Matzke, Doug and Laura Michielsen, Sarah Kraai, Lisa Kraai and Ethan Rice; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, John and Nancy Boeve; brother-in-law, Terry and Kay Kraai; sister-in-law, Munci Boeve; and many nieces and nephews.
Burial to take place in Restlawn Cemetery with a private family service.
Memorial contributions may be given in Betty's honor to Faith Reformed Church Zeeland.
www.yntemafh.com


Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jul. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
July 28, 2020
To the family of Betty Kraai. You have my deepest sympathy. May God comfort you at this time.
Donna Ritsema
Coworker
July 28, 2020
We extend our deepest Sympathy to Al and family. Betty was a very special friend. I'll cherish the great memories of playing softball together and her special sense of humor and laughter. Praying you feel God's comfort, strength and Peace. With Love & Prayers Norm & Bonnie Vredeveld.
Bonnie Vredeveld
Friend
July 28, 2020
My condolences Al and family . She always had a smile .
Kevin Klynstra
July 27, 2020
Uncle Al & Family,,, I was so very sad to hear of Aunt Betty's passing. She was a wonderful & awesome person!! I have so many great memories of her! She will be very missed by many people. Rick & I send our sincere sympathy to you all. You are in our prayers. God Be With You. RIP AUNT BETTY
Mary Ann Collison
Family
July 27, 2020
I will always remember her enthusiastic support of all Zeeland athletics!
Sue VanKley
