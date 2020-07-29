Betty Kraai, age 85, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020.Betty celebrated 63 years of marriage to her husband Allen. Together they raised three great children and enjoyed their family, grandkids and great-grandchildren alike. Throughout life she enjoyed travel, being a wonderful cook and being an enthusiastic grandmother. One big accomplishment was her winning the Showcase Showdown on the Price is Right and she expressed her competitive spirit by playing softball for many years.She was preceded in death by her brother, Ted Boeve, and sister, Delores Cliffman.She is survived by her husband, Allen Kraai; daughter, Pam and Paul Michielsen; son, Brad and Debra Kraai; son, Jon Kraai; grandchildren, Matt and Amee Michielsen, Jamie and Joel Schultz, Mandee and Ben Matzke, Doug and Laura Michielsen, Sarah Kraai, Lisa Kraai and Ethan Rice; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, John and Nancy Boeve; brother-in-law, Terry and Kay Kraai; sister-in-law, Munci Boeve; and many nieces and nephews.Burial to take place in Restlawn Cemetery with a private family service.Memorial contributions may be given in Betty's honor to Faith Reformed Church Zeeland.