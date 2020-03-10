Home

Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
(616) 395-3630
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
View Map

Betty Maier


1925 - 2020
Betty Maier Obituary
Betty A Maier, aged 95, passed away March 7, 2020. Born January 12, 1925, Betty grew up in Kirkwood, Missouri, the daughter of Lola A (nee Lynes) and George F. Seavers. She moved to Holland, Michigan in 2003 to be near her daughter. She attended William Woods College in Fulton, Missouri, and graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Journalism. Betty worked on various newspapers and in public relations. She was a witty, life-long lover of words, an avid Scrabble and Bridge player, and later in life, a watercolor artist. She was passionate about politics and current affairs. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Richard, her daughter Melisa Ann Humberg, and son-in-law William Field.
She is survived by her second daughter, Lynn (nee Humberg) Field and granddaughter Katherine (Joseph) Bradley. Visitation will be Thursday, March 12, 5:30 - 7:30 pm, at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James St., Holland, MI 49424. A special thank you to Hospice of Holland, American House of Holland/Boardwalk staff, and Carolyn Ellison for their loving care. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message for the family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 10, 2020
