Betty Meyer
Betty L. (Kehrwecker) Meyer, 84, passed away in Naples, Florida, on Friday, November 13, 2020. Betty was born in Holland, Michigan, to Vern and Irene Kehrwecker. She was a member of the Holland High School class of 1954 and would later marry James D. Meyer. They made their home in Holland where she was a secretary then later retiring to Naples, Fl with her husband. Betty will be remembered for her love of reading, knitting, and playing cards and as an auto-racing fan. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Naples.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Jim, son Chris Meyer, daughter Kim Smith and daughter-in-law Laura Meyer. She is survived by her son Randy Meyer, sisters-in-law Tammie and Art Gillis of Saugatuck, Michigan, Donna Buursma of Denver, Co, Agnes Kehrwecker of Holland; grandchildren Heidi Roelofs of Zeeland, Bradley Meyer of Zeeland, Kyle Schut of Wayland, Brian Schut of Muskegon and four great-grandchildren.
No services are planned at this time and per her wishes, cremation has taken place in Naples, Florida.


Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 24, 2020.
